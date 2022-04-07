Brian Anthony Flannery

Brian Anthony Flannery, Jr., 64, of Hughesville, MD, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2022.

On December 21, 1957, Brian was born to Brian and Magdalene Flannery in Baltimore, MD.

Brian was a natural-born salesman and spent most of his career in the automotive industry in aftermarket sales. He enjoyed socializing, skiing, fishing, boating, riding his dirt bike, and more recently, designing and crafting natural wood tables and clocks.

He is survived by his daughters Kara and Sara, grandchildren Logan, Bodhi, Isaac, his father Brian, and his sister Erin.

Brian was predeceased by his daughter Krysta, his mother Magdalene, and his brothers Dennis and Shawn.

All services will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

