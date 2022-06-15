Bruce Melvin Lyons, 79, of Mechanicsville, MD, peacefully passed away on June 5, 2022.

Bruce was born on January 18, 1943, to the late James and Edna Lyons in the bustling city of Augusta, GA.

Bruce served his country in the United States Air Force for 25 years and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal.

In 1969, he met Sandra Lyons in Augusta, GA. Bruce and Sandra went on to have one child, Christopher Lyons (Nicole) of Mechanicsville, MD.

Bruce retired in 2000 after 25 years in the field. While retired, Bruce had time to pursue his love of playing golf and enjoyed listening to music.

Bruce was predeceased by his parents, James and Edna Lyons. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Lyons of Mechanicsville, MD, his son, Christopher Lyons of Mechanicsville, MD, and his sister, Dwala Walker of Augusta, GA.

On June 24, 2022, the family will receive friends for the Memorial Gathering from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm with the Memorial Service beginning at 2:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lupus Foundation or the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.BrinsfieldFuneral.com

