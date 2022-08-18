Bryans Road Volunteers Announce The Passing Of Life Member Gary Curtis

Gary Curtis

BRYANS ROAD, Md. – It is with great sadness that the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, Inc., announce the passing of Gary Curtis.

Gary passed peacefully on Sunday August 14th after a long battle with cancer.

Gary joined the department in 1989 and a life member who served our department of over 32 years.

Gary retired from the United States Army as a Master Sergeant after more than 20 years of distinguished service to our country.

A celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined once his military arrangements have been scheduled.