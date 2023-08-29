Burglar Attempts To Steal ATM From Hollywood CVS Pharmacy

HOLLYWOOD, Md. — Police responded to a reported burglary in progress at the CVS Pharmacy located at 24288 Three Notch Road just after 4:00 a.m. on August 29, 2023.

Upon arrival, police found the front doors of the business destroyed. According to reports, the suspect(s) crashed into the doors and were attempting to steal the ATM machine. The suspect(s) fled the scene in a grey Ford truck in an unknown direction.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

