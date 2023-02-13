CHAPTICO, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a burglary investigation.

On Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at 2:50 am, the suspect forced entry into Village Liquors in Chaptico by shattering the front door with a hammer and then removed the store’s cash register and its contents.

The suspect is believed to be a white male, between 5’5″ and 5’10” tall and weighing between 150 and 180 lbs.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Anthony Cucinotta at 301-475-4200, ext. 78174 or email anthony.cucinotta@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case # 7177-23

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.