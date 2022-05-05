ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis Police Officers were called to the scene of a robbery that took place in the Unit block of West Street on May 4th.

Officers were reportedly flagged down by a cab driver in the unit block of West Street.

The driver of the cab said he had just been robbed by two unknown individuals that he transported from Towson.

The two individuals assaulted the victim and stole $600.00 before fleeing the area.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

Detectives responded to this incident and assumed the investigation.