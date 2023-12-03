Calvert Administrative Charging Committee Accepting Applications For Membership

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) announces the Administrative Charging Committee (ACC) is now accepting applications for new members. The committee reviews findings of law enforcement investigations to determine if it is appropriate to administratively charge a police officer who is the subject of the investigation.

The ACC is comprised of five members, including the Police Accountability Board (PAB) chairperson, two citizens appointed by the BOCC and two citizens appointed by the PAB. A four-member citizen review committee, comprised of one representative each from the Calvert County Fraternal Order of Police, Calvert County NAACP, Calvert County Republican Central Committee and Calvert County Democratic Central Committee, will offer recommendations regarding the applicants to the BOCC. The BOCC will use these recommendations to appoint a citizen to the ACC for a three-year term.

All ACC members are required to complete a free, five-day training program on police procedures provided by the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission in Sykesville, Maryland. The ACC convenes at least monthly on the second Wednesday of each month from 3-4:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in applying to be a member of the ACC may complete an online application at www.CalvertPAB.com. For further information contact Liz Drew at 410-535-1600, ext. 2695, or by email at Elizabeth.Drew@CalvertCountymd.gov.

