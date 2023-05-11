Calvert American Little League Names Home Run Derby Winners

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Jasmine Somerville and Declan McDermitt took top prizes in the 2023 T-Mobile Home Run Derby competition hosted by Calvert American Little League on Sunday, May 7.

Jasmine Somerville, a young softball player, hit a total of three home runs in the competition, showcasing her exceptional strength and skill. Similarly, Declan McDermitt impressed the judges and spectators with his outstanding performance, securing the top position for baseball. Shane Wright was named runner-up for the baseball category.

“I’m proud to see the energy and excitement of all our athletes here today,” said Michael Barnes, president of CCALL. “Not only did Jasmine and Declan hit it out of the park, but every one of these kids had the courage to give it their all. I can’t wait to see what next year brings.”

Each youth athlete — 23 boys in baseball and 4 girls in softball — was given 90 seconds to hit as many home runs as possible. Top scorers progressed to second and third rounds, each for another 90 seconds. Jasmine and Declan scored the most number of homeruns, and Shane Wright was named runnerup in the competition at Hallowing Point Park.

The event was attended by a large number of spectators who cheered on the young athletes and provided them with encouragement throughout the competition. Calvert American Little League expressed their gratitude to the sponsors, volunteers, and participants for making the event a grand success.

CCALL hosted the T-Mobile Home Run Derby competition for the first time in 2023 and plans to make it an annual event that brings together young athletes to showcase their hitting skills in baseball and softball. The Calvert American Little League is proud to have hosted this prestigious event and looks forward to welcoming more young athletes in the future.

For more information about Calvert American Little League, visit www.ccall.org.