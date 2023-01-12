From left: Commissioners Mike Hart (Vice President), Catherine M. Grasso, Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President), Mark C. Cox Sr. and Todd Ireland.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners will hold a special meeting with the Calvert County legislative delegation for the 2023 Request for State Legislation on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at 3 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room, located in the Calvert County Circuit Courthouse at 175 Main St., second floor, in Prince Frederick. Meetings are open to the public and are subject to change.

The public may participate virtually:

U.S. toll-free number: 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257

Meeting ID: 899 4188 8251

The passcode is #

The Board of County Commissioners meetings can be viewed live at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Meetings or on the Calvert County Government YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.