Calvert Commission for Women to Host 20th Annual Women of the World Celebration

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – For two decades, the outstanding contributions and achievements of women in Calvert County have been recognized at the annual Women of the World (WOW) Recognition Celebration led by the Calvert County Commission for Women. The public is invited to join in honoring the accomplishments and contributions of outstanding Calvert County women and girls at this year’s virtual event on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Now in its 20th year, Women of the World celebrates the special contributions and achievements of women and girls in Calvert County. The Commission for Women partners with the Calvert Historical Society, Calvert Minority Business Alliance, Community Mediation Center, Concerned Black Women of Calvert County and the League of Women Voters – Calvert County for the annual event. Calvert Library has joined this year as an official partner of WOW.

This year’s celebration will include guest speaker Roz Plater, an Emmy Award winning freelance TV journalist and Calvert County native. The Commission for Women will honor Calvert County women with Outstanding Achievement Awards for advocacy, business leadership and service. The Woman of Tomorrow award recognizes a girl or young woman under 20 for her impact on the local community.

All are welcome to participate. Networking will kick off at 10:45 a.m., followed by the awards program at 11 a.m. Additional time will be allotted at the end of the program so that participants may visit “live” with the individual awardees. Registration is free through the Calvert Library website at https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7912209. There is no cost to attend, however registration is required to receive the link to the program.

First held in 2003, the League of Women Voters and the Commission for Women organized WOW as an annual luncheon. The virtual event was introduced in response to the pandemic in 2020, in collaboration with Calvert Library. The virtual format has been well received, enabling more than 150 friends, family and community members from around Calvert County to participate and celebrate with awardees.

For further information about the WOW celebration, Outstanding Achievement Awards or the Calvert County Commission for Women, please contact Commission for Women Chair Joan D. Winship at calvertwomen@gmail.com.

The Calvert County Commission for Women is charged with improving opportunities for women and girls by promoting women’s education and employment; being a voice and advocate for women and girls; identifying, studying and serving as a clearing house for local women’s issues; and giving recognition to outstanding women and girls. To learn more, visit www.Calvert-Women.org.