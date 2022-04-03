PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) declared the month of April 2022 as Autism Awareness Month in Calvert County.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a serious, lifelong neurological disorder and is the fastest growing developmental disability in the world. Autism hinders a person’s ability to communicate, respond to surroundings, effectively problem solve and form relationships with others. Autism is referred to as a spectrum disorder because it is characterized in varying degrees by difficulties in social interaction, verbal and nonverbal communication, medical conditions and restricted and repetitive behaviors. Autism can be associated with intellectual disability, medical health issues and difficulties in motor coordination and attention.

The BOCC offered commendation to all citizens living with autism and/or who are committed to providing outreach, education, advocacy, scientific research and services to all citizens, including those with developmental disabilities such as autism.

The BOCC further urges all citizens to assist in increasing awareness and understanding of autism spectrum disorders