Calvert Commissioners Designated March 2023 As National Senior Nutrition Program Month

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) designated March 2023 as National Senior Nutrition Program Month.

In order to provide access to healthy food for more than 10 million older Americans facing hunger each year, the National Senior Nutrition Program and local senior nutrition programs help older adults access healthy foods, education and counseling while creating social opportunities to develop friendships and encourage overall well-being.

The Calvert County Office on Aging, and one of its partners, Calvert Meals on Wheels, provide sustenance and so much more to our older citizens, especially those most vulnerable to social isolation, chronic disease and other health challenges.

Their combined impact serves meals to older adults inside senior centers and through home delivery. Calvert County’s Office on Aging staff and Meals on Wheels volunteers served a total of 39,735 meals in 2022.

The BOCC commends the efforts of all those committed to supporting our older adults through nutrition services. Citizens are encouraged to support, volunteer and serve with these programs.