Calvert Commissioners Honor April 2023 Employee Of The Month

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners honored Dawson Nice, computer services technician for the Department of Technology Services, as the April 2023 Employee of the Month.

Dawson is awarded for his consistent, above-and-beyond service to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. Whenever a problem would arise, he would create proactive solutions so often that projects would often be completed ahead of schedule.

Sheriff Ricky Cox spoke highly of Dawson, thanking him for his hard work and long hours during the Sheriff’s Office transition period, going as far as to check in the middle of the night to ensure things were working properly. Technology Services Director Stephen Pereira also commended him saying, “Dawson embodies the prompt, reliable solutions of Technology Services.” Asset Supervisor Andrew Miller also commended Dawson’s hard work, since “he started as an intern, and after five or six months was interviewed, brought in, and hit the ground running.”

Congratulations, Dawson!