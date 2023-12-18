Front row, from left to right: Commissioner Catherine Grasso (Vice President); Commissioner Mike Hart; Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President); Commissioner Todd Ireland; Commissioner Mark Cox Sr.

Back row, from left to right: Colin Robins; John Silcox; Uwe Pappas; Nate Smith; Linda Jones; Detoria Jacks; Ken Guyer .

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners presented the Xplor Recreation Team from the Department of Parks & Recreation and the Department of Technology Services with a Team Excellence Award.

This team successfully implemented a new parks and recreation reservation system. Their efforts have resulted in a virtually seamless transition, bringing immense value to our citizens.

The Xplor Recreation system boasts new features and a user-friendly interface. It meets all the demands of our business and provides an enhanced experience for citizens. Additionally, the system incorporates enhanced reporting tools which offer comprehensive insights that empower Parks & Recreation staff to monitor, assess and improve our programs for the benefit of Parks & Recreation patrons.

What sets this team apart is not just their technical prowess, but their adaptability and eagerness to embrace change. The smooth implementation process they orchestrated is a testament to their commitment to elevating their skills and pushing technological boundaries. Their dedication to learning and advancing is evident, as they took Parks & Recreation’s tech capabilities to the next level.

Congratulations to the Xplor Recreation Team!