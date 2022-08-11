Calvert Commissioners Recognize Retirement Of Judy Holt After 19 Years

From left to right: Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway; Commissioner Steven R. Weems (Vice President); Commissioner Mike Hart; Judy Holt; Commissioner Kelly D. McConkey; Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President)

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) honored Judy Holt, planner II for the Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning, on her retirement from Calvert County Government dedicating 19 years of faithful and loyal service.

Judy began her career in 2003 as an office aide for the Sheriff’s Office before earning several promotions from office specialist to administrative aide to planner in the Department of Planning & Zoning.

She has consistently gone above and beyond to provide stellar customer service to both external and internal customers, always offered words of encouragement for her colleagues and is always available to help.

The BOCC joins with the community, co-workers, family and friends in conveying best wishes for a long, healthy and happy retirement with continued success in all her future endeavors. Congratulations, Judy!