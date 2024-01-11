CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – In a pivotal step toward digital access for all residents, Calvert County Government is partnering with Calvert Library and the University of Maryland Extension to distribute 2,500 Chromebooks to qualified households. On Oct. 30, 2023, the Office of Statewide Broadband, through the Maryland Connected Devices program, awarded Calvert County its full request for devices, valued at $496,875, plus a stipend of $15,000 to support device distribution. The award will significantly enhance the county’s efforts to ensure all residents can access reliable, high-speed internet.

Households with incomes at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, households enrolled in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program and households participating in any of the following programs are eligible:

Federal Public Housing Assistance (FPHA)

Free and Reduced-Price School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program, including at U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Community Eligibility Provision schools

Medicaid

Received a Federal Pell Grant in the current award year

Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC)

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as Food Stamps

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit

Each qualifying household may receive one device per address. Residents must provide the following proof of eligibility:

Proof of identity

Proof of address

Verification of income eligibility or enrollment in one of the above programs.

Distribution events will be held between Feb. 10 and June 1 at Calvert Library locations and community centers throughout the county. Those eligible should register for a pickup timeslot at least 24 hours in advance; registration is open on the Calvert Library website. For more information, please visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/ConnectedDevices.

Saturday, Feb. 10 , 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Calvert Library Prince Frederick (850 Costley Way, Prince Frederick)

, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Calvert Library Prince Frederick (850 Costley Way, Prince Frederick) Wednesday, Feb. 21 , noon to 5 p.m. at Northeast Community Center (4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave., Chesapeake Beach)

, noon to 5 p.m. at Northeast Community Center (4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave., Chesapeake Beach) Saturday, March 2 , 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Southern Community Center (20 Appeal Lane, Lusby)

, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Southern Community Center (20 Appeal Lane, Lusby) Wednesday, March 20 , 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Calvert Library Fairview Branch (8120 Southern Maryland Blvd., Owings)

, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Calvert Library Fairview Branch (8120 Southern Maryland Blvd., Owings) Saturday, April 6 , 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Northeast Community Center (4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave., Chesapeake Beach)

, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Northeast Community Center (4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave., Chesapeake Beach) Wednesday, April 17 , 1-6 p.m. at Southern Community Center (20 Appeal Lane, Lusby)

, 1-6 p.m. at Southern Community Center (20 Appeal Lane, Lusby) Saturday, May 4 , 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Calvert Library Prince Frederick (850 Costley Way, Prince Frederick)

, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Calvert Library Prince Frederick (850 Costley Way, Prince Frederick) Wednesday, May 15 , 2-7 p.m. at Calvert Library New Twin Beaches Branch (9101 Bay Ave., North Beach)

, 2-7 p.m. at Calvert Library New Twin Beaches Branch (9101 Bay Ave., North Beach) Saturday, June 1, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mt. Hope Community Center (104 Pushaw Station Road, Sunderland)