Calvert County BOCC Honors Uwe Pappas As July 2023 Employee Of The Month

From left to right: Commissioner Mike Hart (Vice President); Commissioner Catherine Grasso; Uwe Pappas; Commissioner Mark Cox Sr.; Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President); Commissioner Todd Ireland.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) honored Uwe Pappas, system analyst II, in the Department of Technology Services, as the July 2023 Employee of the Month.

Uwe Pappas is being recognized for his hard work and long hours during Calvert County Government’s transition from FINplus to Workday. This daunting task involved an extensive volume of data extraction and configuration. Recognizing the challenge, Uwe volunteered his support and proactively acquired new software proficiencies to facilitate the discovery, extraction, cleansing and validation of the financial data.

Over six months, Uwe actively engaged with stakeholders from several teams within the Department of Finance & Budget: Business Assets, Procurement, Suppliers, Payroll and more. Demonstrating his adeptness, Uwe effectively provided these teams with meticulously formatted data. Without Uwe’s commitment in undertaking these imperative data exports, the transition to Workday would have been rendered implausible. Uwe went above and beyond his work duties. His dedication has truly impressed his coworkers.

Congratulations, Uwe!