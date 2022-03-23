PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners and the Agriculture Council of America designated yesterday, March 22, 2022, as National Agriculture Day!

A time when producers, agricultural associations, corporations, universities, government agencies and countless others across America gather to recognize and celebrate the abundance provided by American agriculture. Calvert County’s more than 450 farmers and ranchers are national symbols of strength and character; displaying ingenuity in all endeavors and perseverance in the face of hardships while supplying our county, state and nation with an abundance of high-quality agricultural goods and products.

Calvert County farmers and ranchers uphold the rural character of the county while contributing to our local economy, protecting the environment and enriching our quality of life. Calvert County farm families are stewards of more than 25,000 acres of farmland, contributing to the health, beauty, productivity and quality of our state’s water, soil and forest resources for the benefit of all. Over the last two years, the agriculture sector has stepped up to ensure a stable food supply in the face of incredible challenges prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Calvert County is committed to maintaining its strong rural heritage and keeping the county agricultural industry strong, diverse and sustainable while meeting consumer demand for local, healthy food and experience-based opportunities.