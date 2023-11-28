CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – Calvert County proudly recognizes several new and expanded businesses within the region as a sign of economic vitality. The Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development extend congratulations to the businesses that have recently opened or undergone expansion from June to September 2023:
New Businesses
- Bath and Body Works (N 713 Solomons Island Road, Prince Frederick)
- Calvert Movement Academy (544 Keith Lane, Owings)
- Capital Tag and Title Services (2976 Penwick Lane, Suite 104C, Dunkirk)
- Cruisin Solomons LLC (255 Lore Road, Solomons)
- Edible and Tasty (11589 Winnebago Lane, Lusby)
- Hooked Crafts & Apparel (S 14575 Solomons Island Road, Solomons)
- Little Peanuts Boutique (12600 Childress Road, Lusby)
- Ready Set Gymnastics (10745 Town Center Blvd., Unit 1, Dunkirk)
Expanded Businesses
- Caliber Collision Center (167 Thomas Ave., Owings)
- Creche n Crew LLC (3189 Ward Road, Dunkirk)
- Dunkirk Sports Zone (3380 Lancer Ct., Dunkirk)
- Little Legends Early Learning Center (6850 Briscoe Turn Road, Owings)
- Mehta Medical (1005 Prince Frederick Blvd., Suite 1, Prince Frederick)
- Natural Green Systems (2155 Solomons Island Road, Prince Frederick)
- Solomons Veterinary Medical Center (13872 HG Trueman Road, Solomons)
- Williams and Heintz Distribution (5351 Ketch Road, Prince Frederick)
New enterprises and the growth of established ones are indicators of a robust and healthy local economy. These businesses not only contribute to the economic landscape but also enhance the quality of life for the Calvert County community.
The Calvert County Department of Economic Development monitors economic trends and works to execute business programs that complement Calvert County. The department works to attract and retain strong, healthy and dynamic companies of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit www.ChooseCalvert.com.
If you have a new business that you would like included on our website, please complete the new business form at www.choosecalvert.com/NewBusiness.
