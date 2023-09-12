Calvert County Commissioners and Economic Development Host Visit by Maryland Secretary of Commerce

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners, in collaboration with the Department of Economic Development, welcomed Maryland Commerce Secretary Kevin Anderson and a delegation from the Maryland Department of Commerce for a productive county tour on Tuesday, Aug. 22. Members of the delegation from the Department of Commerce included Heather Gramm, assistant secretary for business and industry sector development, and Steve Wall, Southern Maryland regional manager.

The day commenced with a dynamic business roundtable discussion held at the scenic Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort in Chesapeake Beach. The roundtable served as a platform for Calvert County business owners and resource partners to engage in meaningful dialogue, fostering collaboration and growth opportunities within the community.

Roundtable participants represented a diverse cross-section of Calvert County’s business and economic development community, including Commissioner President Buddy Hance, Commissioner Todd Ireland, Commissioner Catherine Grasso, the Calvert Chamber of Commerce, members of the Economic Development Authority, Economic Development Advisory Commission, Calvert County Minority Business Alliance, Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, Chesapeake Beach Government, North Beach Town Government, and local business leaders from CalvertHealth, Constellation, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, and other prominent organizations.

Following the enlightening roundtable discussion, Secretary Anderson and his team, joined by Commissioner Hance, Commissioner Ireland and Economic Development staff, embarked on a series of visits that highlighted local businesses that are expanding their physical presence and developing their workforce. This hands-on exploration allowed them to witness firsthand the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit and economic development initiatives thriving in Calvert County. Tours were held at Rod ‘N’ Reel Resort, Kelly Generator in Owings, and Mully’s Brewery and JF Marine Services in Prince Frederick.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to Secretary Anderson and the dedicated Maryland Department of Commerce team for their commitment to strengthening our local economy,” said Economic Development Director Julie Oberg. “Their visit underscored the importance of collaboration between state and local entities in achieving shared goals of prosperity and sustainable growth.”

“It was a pleasure spending time with our Calvert County partners late last month,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Kevin Anderson. “Our county tour visits are well underway and providing excellent opportunities to hear from not only our county leaders and economic development agencies, but also our local business community. With help from these conversations, we can ensure we’re effectively working together to grow every region in Maryland.”