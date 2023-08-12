Calvert County Commissioners Announce New Appointed Director Of Finance & Budget

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Bruce Miller as the county government director of the Department of Finance & Budget, effective Aug. 7, 2023. Miller brings a wealth of experience in financial management from both the public and private sectors.

Throughout his career, Miller has held prominent roles as finance director for numerous municipal governments, including the City of Lake Worth Beach, Florida; City of Annapolis, Maryland; City of Providence, Rhode Island; towns of Plymouth, Provincetown, and the Town and County of Nantucket, Massachusetts, as well as within the federal government and private sector bank management.

“We are pleased to welcome Bruce Miller to our team as the director of Finance & Budget,” said Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance. “His remarkable achievements in implementing cost-saving measures and driving strategic financial planning will undoubtedly be an invaluable asset to Calvert County as we continue to progress and strengthen our fiscal practices.”

“Mr. Miller’s impressive experience in finance, coupled with his exceptional track record of financial management, will elevate our county’s fiscal management to new heights,” said County Administrator Mark Willis. “With his leadership and dedication to transparency, we look forward to even greater financial stability and success for the benefit of our community.”

Among his major accomplishments are the successful finalization of pension obligation bond discussions through interest-based bargaining, which led to the restructuring of pension and other post-employment benefits (OPEB). Miller also introduced an innovative employee benefits administration program with potential annual savings of up to $4 million.

Recognizing the importance of technology-driven solutions, Miller implemented a time and attendance software system and spearheaded the implementation of a pension software system, which led to significant annual and actuarial savings. Miller has played a pivotal role in implementing and expanding integrated software systems, including financial/general ledger and land-based systems. Additionally, he improved debt management and investment policies, and introduced new cash management and banking procedures. These initiatives not only resulted in annual cost savings but also increased interest revenue and decreased risk exposure.

Miller’s efforts in financial and budgetary reporting have been recognized through continued reporting compliance associated with changing Governmental Accounting Standards Board statement requirements. He successfully obtained and maintained Government Finance Officers Association distinguished reporting and budgeting awards, showcasing his commitment to transparency and financial stewardship.

Even during challenging economic conditions, Miller managed financial matters when facing the loss of payment in lieu of tax (PILOT) payments, local and state receipts exceeding $50 million. Miller’s efforts have also been instrumental in improving audit opinions and credit ratings. He played a key role in managing multiple bond issuances and successfully led the sale of revenue bonds, making his municipality the second in the state of Maryland to achieve such a feat.

Miller holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Baltimore.