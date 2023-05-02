Calvert County Commissioners Complete First 100 Days In Office

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The 64th Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) recently completed its first 100 days in office. Since taking office on Dec. 20, 2022, the BOCC has taken a fiscally responsible approach to prioritizing key issues such as improving infrastructure, enhancing public safety and supporting economic growth. These achievements demonstrate the board’s commitment to serving the community and addressing the most pressing issues facing the county.

Some of the notable achievements of the BOCC during the first 100 days include:

Launched online permit applications through Encompass portal

Enacted a resolution to enhance transparency through the Maryland Public Information Act

Released a new community survey that aims to help officials better understand residents’ priorities, concerns on county services and overall quality of life

Initiated improvements for water and sewer metering and billing, including an online portal for customers

Launched consolidated human resources and financial management system

Adopted Calvert County Police Accountability Board bylaws

Signed MOU to receive grant funding for the Armory Square Improvement Plan which includes an open air, community-focused pavilion in Prince Frederick

Approved new Tourism Development Incentive Fund to offset fees for businesses and nonprofits to host public events that will increase tourism within the county

Expanded the North Calvert and Calvert Creeks Rural Legacy Areas

Approved funding for parks and recreation facility enhancements, to include tennis court replacement, field lighting, playground improvements and new pickleball facilities

Met with Calvert County legislative delegation to discuss 2023 legislative requests

Determined commissioner participation on 12 county boards and commissions

Recognized 31 new business openings

Working to incorporate Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center into Calvert County Government

Began fiscal year 2024 budget process, with budget approval in early June

“We are proud of what we have accomplished in the first 100 days and recognize that there is much more work to be done,” said BOCC President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance. “These first days have shown that we have a strong board that has clearly demonstrated its priority is serving the residents of Calvert County. We look forward to continuing our work together to preserving and improving the quality of life for all residents.”

Citizens are encouraged to stay engaged with the BOCC through their meetings, which are broadcast live on Comcast channel 1070 HD and on the county website at www.calvertcountymd.gov/Meetings. Those interested can also stay up-to-date on important information by subscribing to Calvert Currents, the BOCC weekly newsletter, at www.calvertcountymd.gov/Newsletters.

