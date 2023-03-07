Calvert County Commissioners Designate Maryland Osprey And Nature Festival Week

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners designated March 27 – April 1, 2023 as Maryland Osprey and Nature Festival Week in Calvert County.

The Maryland Osprey and Nature Festival encourages everyone to learn more about wildlife and nature in our beautiful county and the state. Inaugurated in 2022, the Maryland Osprey and Nature Festival will be celebrated on Saturday, April 1, 2023, and subsequently celebrated yearly on the first Saturday in April. The funds raised will be used for education, conservation, rescue and rehabilitation of ospreys, eagles and other raptors. Funds will also be used for wildlife and nature projects that will directly benefit Calvert County.

Citizens are encouraged to support this family-friendly festival and its mission to promote education and conservation.