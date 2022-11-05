From left to right: Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway; Commissioner Steven R. Weems (Vice President); Commissioner Mike Hart; Jessica Farster; John Norris; Commissioner Kelly D. McConkey; Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President)

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners designated the month of November 2022 as Family Court Awareness Month in Calvert County.

The mission of the Family Court Awareness Month Committee emphasizes the importance of empirically-based education and training regarding domestic violence, childhood trauma, child sexual abuse, coercive control and post-separation abuse for all professionals working on cases within the family court system.

They strive to make decisions that are truly in the best interest of children and families.

The BOCC expressed their upmost respect to the family court system and encourages all citizens to increase their awareness of the importance of using scientifically valid, evidence-based treatment programs and services within the family court system, it is proven to aid in the safety of our children.