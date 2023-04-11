Calvert County Commissioners Designated April 5th As Gold Star Spouses Day

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners designated April 5, 2023, as Gold Star Spouses Day.

This day serves as a recognition of the sacrifice made by military spouses, a memorial for the fallen, a remembrance day for their survivors and an appreciation day for those who are sometimes overlooked for their support and service to their country.

Citizens are encouraged to express their gratitude to those spouses who serve, just as their loved ones, to protect the freedoms that our country enjoys and to honor Gold Star Spouses with appropriate ceremonies and activities.