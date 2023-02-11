Calvert County Commissioners Designated Feb. 11-18, As National Entrepreneurship Week

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners designated Feb. 11-18, 2023, as National Entrepreneurship Week.
National Entrepreneurship Week provides Calvert County with an opportunity to celebrate and support entrepreneurs within our community. Entrepreneurship is an economic equalizer crucial to the long-term growth of local communities, the state and the nation.
Most new jobs created throughout the United States come from the creative efforts of entrepreneurs of small businesses. Entrepreneurs serve as models of success to others in the community because their success demonstrates an opportunity for others.
Citizens are encouraged to continue their support of local small businesses and be mindful of their role in their communities and their lives.