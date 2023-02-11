Calvert County Commissioners Designated Feb. 11-18, As National Entrepreneurship Week

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners designated Feb. 11-18, 2023 as National Entrepreneurship Week. Front row, from left to right: Morgan Jones; Edsel Brown; Gayle Reid; Audrey Golden; Gregory Proctor; Mariah Wiseman Back row, left to right: Commissioner Mike Hart (Vice President); Commissioner Catherine Grasso; Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President); Commissioner Todd Ireland; Commissioner Mark Cox Sr.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners designated Feb. 11-18, 2023, as National Entrepreneurship Week.

National Entrepreneurship Week provides Calvert County with an opportunity to celebrate and support entrepreneurs within our community. Entrepreneurship is an economic equalizer crucial to the long-term growth of local communities, the state and the nation.

Most new jobs created throughout the United States come from the creative efforts of entrepreneurs of small businesses. Entrepreneurs serve as models of success to others in the community because their success demonstrates an opportunity for others.

Citizens are encouraged to continue their support of local small businesses and be mindful of their role in their communities and their lives.