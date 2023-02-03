Calvert County Commissioners Designated January 2023 As National Mentoring Month

From left to right: Commissioner Mike Hart (Vice President); Commissioner Catherine Grasso; Renée Angelo-Mauk; Commissioner Mark Cox Sr.; Commissioner Todd Ireland; Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President)

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners designated January 2023 as National Mentoring Month.

Calvert County honors volunteer mentors that consistently demonstrate their commitment to helping youth thrive.

Programs such as Calvert Mentors and Community Mentorship foster impactful and healthy relationships, promote communication skills, build positive self-esteem and steward the emotional well-being and relationship growth of young people.

These organizations also play a pivotal role in career goal-setting and developing workplace skills.

National Mentoring Month is a time to celebrate and encourage mentoring across our state and recruit caring adult mentors in Calvert County.

Citizens are encouraged to actively support and participate in mentoring activities through January and the rest of the year.