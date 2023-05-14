From left to right: Commissioner Mike Hart (Vice President); Commissioner Catherine Grasso; Bill Smith; Ginger Sauer; Commissioner Mark Cox Sr.; Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President); Commissioner Todd Ireland.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners designated May 20-26, 2023, as National Safe Boating Week.

The National Safe Boating Council’s Safe Boating Campaign is a worldwide effort focused on responsible boating. Through the “Wear It” Campaign, boaters and passengers are recommended to always wear a Coast Guard approved, properly fitting life jacket while boating, regardless of their age or experience level. Data shows that 86% of reported drownings occurred when the person was not wearing a life jacket.

Citizens are encouraged to practice safe and smart boating by committing to “Wear It” while boating. Boaters are highly encouraged to always wear a life jacket on the water. The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary offers free vessel safety checks to make sure all essential equipment is present and working in good condition.