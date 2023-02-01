Calvert County Commissioners Hold Swearing-In Ceremony For New Sheriff’s Deputy

Photo courtesy of the Calvert County Government

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – At the January 24th meeting of the Calvert County Board of Commissioners, the members of the BOCC recognized the newly sworn-in Sheriff’s Deputy of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Ricky Cox, in keeping with tradition, would host the swearing-in ceremony of Sheriff’s Deputy Zachary Gadwill at the BOCC meeting with friends and relatives present for the occasion.

“This is a very proud moment for all of us at the Sheriff’s Office”, said Sheriff Cox, who would also thank the BOCC for taking care of Deputy James Flynt, who was shot and wounded by a suspect following a high-speed chase incident.

“I’ve been working with Director Woodson in trying to get his paperwork in line and get him taken care of. I just want the public to know that.”

Deputy Gadwill finished at the top of class in his 31 week course at the academy in a proud moment for him and his family. The pinning ceremony was performed by Gadwill’s uncle, who would apply the new rank to his nephew’s uniform.

Photo courtesy of the Calvert County Government

Gadwill would be joined by his family for a group photo afterward.