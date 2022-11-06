Front row from left to right: Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway; Michael Sweeny; Patricia McCoy; Al Kinkaid; Dave Vollmer; Jeffery King; Grace Fadely; Sheebah Smith; Julie Oberg; Dr. Brandon Temple

Back Row from left to right: Commissioner Steven R. Weems (Vice President); Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President); Commissioner Kelly D. McConkey; Commissioner Mike Hart

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) designated Oct. 31, 2022 through Nov. 4, 2022 as National Veterans Small Business Appreciation Week in Calvert County.

National Veterans Small Business Week highlights the programs and services available to veteran entrepreneurs through the United States Small Business Administration and other resource partners, including the Calvert County Department of Economic Development.

Calvert County Government supports and joins in the national effort to help America’s veteran-owned small businesses rebuild and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure that our communities remain prosperous.

The BOCC encourages citizens to learn more about Calvert County’s veteran entrepreneurs and how we can all support them on their continued path to success.