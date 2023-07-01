PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. Business growth is a sign of a healthy local economy. The Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development congratulate 20 businesses that have opened or expanded from February through May 2023:

New Businesses

§ All My Angel Scrubs (410-231-6224)

§ Baca Chiropractor (13513 Osprey Lane, Solomons; 301-247-4723)

§ Be Natural Music Makers (3 Oxford Way, Huntingtown; 410-257-7620)

§ Brrrr Ice Cream, Crepes and Shakes (14636 Solomons Island Road, Solomons; 410-449-6101)

§ Eden RX Pharmacy (3819 Harbor Road, Unit 104, Chesapeake Beach; 443-906-3336)

§ Edward Jones (11741 HG Trueman Road, Lusby; 410-326-2213)

§ Heritage 485 (485 Main St., Prince Frederick; 443-975-7190)

§ Karma Goodness Designs (Online contact form)

§ SOMD Watersports (105 Charles St., Solomons; 443-624-1956)

§ Tobacco King (10359 Southern Maryland Blvd., Dunkirk; 301-327-5412)

§ Warrior Faction (2819 W Chesapeake Beach Road, Dunkirk; 443-295-3002)

§ Whole Soul Wellness Studio (14350 Solomons Island Road S, Suite 202 B, Solomons; 240-466-1444)

Expanded Businesses

§ The Tea Nook at Butterflies and Wishes (3819 Harbor Road #106, Chesapeake Beach; 443-646-6392)

§ Floor Systems (15 Oxford Way, Huntingtown; 301-245-6401)

§ Freedom Hearing Center (135 W Dares Beach Road, Suite 102, Prince Frederick; 443-295-7100)

§ Loving Care Senior Services (254 Merrimac Court, Prince Frederick; 443-975-7628)

§ Natural Glo (162 Main St., Prince Frederick; 410-286-7070)

§ North Beach Dental (9120 Chesapeake Ave. #301, North Beach; 443-550-8115)



§ Solomons Veterinary Medical Center (13872 HG Trueman Road, Solomons; 410-326-4300)

§ Tiki Tavern (85 Charles St., Solomons; 410-449-6621)

The Calvert County Department of Economic Development monitors economic trends and works to execute business programs that complement Calvert County. The department works to attract and retain strong, healthy and dynamic companies of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit www.ChooseCalvert.com.

