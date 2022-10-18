CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New businesses are a sign that the Calvert County economy continues to thrive. These new businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents.

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development congratulate the following new and expanded businesses:

Baia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar

8323 Bayside Road, Chesapeake Beach

410-257-5464

Bunting Online Auction

1995 Chaneyville Road, Owings

301-298-9300

Dawn’s Early Light

10 Sheckells Lane, Huntingtown

410-414-4949

Garrett Music Academy

10425 Southern Maryland Blvd., Dunkirk

410-286-5505

Nurturing Minds Early Learning Center, LLC

5845 Calvert Blvd., St. Leonard

443-968-9666

The Revitalizing Skin Studio

11761 HG Trueman Road, Lusby

410-449-6050

Smelly Kids Co.

10 Creston Lane, Solomons

410-449-8102

T-Lo’s Diner

36 Dalrymple Road, Sunderland

410-257-5464

The Calvert County Department of Economic Development works to help all businesses succeed, from small, local businesses to large, national enterprises. For information on the Department of Economic Development and the many services the county offers the business community, contact the department at 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880, or by email at info@choosecalvert.com.