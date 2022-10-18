CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New businesses are a sign that the Calvert County economy continues to thrive. These new businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents.
The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development congratulate the following new and expanded businesses:
Baia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar
8323 Bayside Road, Chesapeake Beach
410-257-5464
Bunting Online Auction
1995 Chaneyville Road, Owings
301-298-9300
Dawn’s Early Light
10 Sheckells Lane, Huntingtown
410-414-4949
Garrett Music Academy
10425 Southern Maryland Blvd., Dunkirk
410-286-5505
Nurturing Minds Early Learning Center, LLC
5845 Calvert Blvd., St. Leonard
443-968-9666
The Revitalizing Skin Studio
11761 HG Trueman Road, Lusby
410-449-6050
Smelly Kids Co.
10 Creston Lane, Solomons
410-449-8102
T-Lo’s Diner
36 Dalrymple Road, Sunderland
410-257-5464
The Calvert County Department of Economic Development works to help all businesses succeed, from small, local businesses to large, national enterprises. For information on the Department of Economic Development and the many services the county offers the business community, contact the department at 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880, or by email at info@choosecalvert.com.