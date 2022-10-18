Calvert County Congratulates New Businesses
CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New businesses are a sign that the Calvert County economy continues to thrive. These new businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents. 

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development congratulate the following new and expanded businesses:

Baia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar
 8323 Bayside Road, Chesapeake Beach
 410-257-5464

Bunting Online Auction
 1995 Chaneyville Road, Owings
 301-298-9300

Dawn’s Early Light
 10 Sheckells Lane, Huntingtown
 410-414-4949

Garrett Music Academy
 10425 Southern Maryland Blvd., Dunkirk
 410-286-5505

 Nurturing Minds Early Learning Center, LLC
 5845 Calvert Blvd., St. Leonard
 443-968-9666

The Revitalizing Skin Studio                       
 11761 HG Trueman Road, Lusby
 410-449-6050 

Smelly Kids Co. 
 10 Creston Lane, Solomons
 410-449-8102

T-Lo’s Diner
 36 Dalrymple Road, Sunderland
 410-257-5464

The Calvert County Department of Economic Development works to help all businesses succeed, from small, local businesses to large, national enterprises. For information on the Department of Economic Development and the many services the county offers the business community, contact the department at 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880, or by email at info@choosecalvert.com

