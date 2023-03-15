PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New and expanding businesses are a sign of a healthy local economy. The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development congratulates the following new and relocated businesses:
New Business
Ella’s Whimsy Clothing Boutique
9106 Chesapeake Ave., North Beach
443-964-4461
Let’s Play Indoor Playground
735 Solomons Island Road N, Prince Frederick
410-535-0903
Victory Trenchless LLC
1455 Skinners Turn Road, Owings
540-336-9312
Relocated Business
Tyler Dental
2975 Plaza Drive, Dunkirk
301-317-7900
The Calvert County Department of Economic Development monitors economic trends and works to execute business programs that complement Calvert County. The department works to attract and retain strong, healthy and dynamic companies of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit www.ChooseCalvert.com.