PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New and expanding businesses are a sign of a healthy local economy. The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development congratulates the following new and relocated businesses:

New Business

Ella’s Whimsy Clothing Boutique

9106 Chesapeake Ave., North Beach

443-964-4461

Let’s Play Indoor Playground

735 Solomons Island Road N, Prince Frederick

410-535-0903

Victory Trenchless LLC

1455 Skinners Turn Road, Owings

540-336-9312

Relocated Business

Tyler Dental

2975 Plaza Drive, Dunkirk

301-317-7900

The Calvert County Department of Economic Development monitors economic trends and works to execute business programs that complement Calvert County. The department works to attract and retain strong, healthy and dynamic companies of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit www.ChooseCalvert.com.