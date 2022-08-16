PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — During the week of August 8, 2022 – August 14, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,427 calls for service throughout the community.

Burglary: 22-46673

On August 14, 2022, DFC Boerum responded to the 3600 block of Pine Tree Drive in Port Republic, for a burglary complaint. The complainant advised sometime between 4 p.m. on Aug. 13 and 11:10 a.m. on Aug. 14, an unknown suspect (s) entered the unlocked residence and stole an empty brown leather suitcase and a Remington tree limb saw. The estimated value of the stolen property is $200.

Burglary: 22-46206

On August 12, 2022, Deputy Aley responded to the 600 block of Carlsbad Court in Lusby, for the report of a burglary that already occurred. The complainant advised sometime between August 4 and August 9, an unknown suspect (s) broke into the victim’s residence and stole six credit cards, three 25oz bottles of Jack Daniel’s Whiskey, and approximately 5-10 DVDs. The estimated value of the stolen property is $300.

Damaged Property: 22-45648

On August 9, 2022, Deputy Gough responded to the 12400 block of El Segunda Lane in Lusby, for the report of property destruction. The complainant advised sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 9:40 a.m., an unknown suspect (s) shot and shattered the victim’s passenger side window of a vehicle parked outside the residence. Deputy Gough observed the window to be heavily cracked with a silver pellet stuck in the center. The estimated value of the damaged property is $260.

Damaged Property: 22-46381

On August 13, 2022, DFC Anderson responded to the 13000 block of Barreda Blvd. in Lusby, for the report of damaged property. Contact was made with the complainant who advised unknown suspects threw rocks at the victim’s garage door causing damage. The estimated value of the damaged property is $20.

Property Destruction: 22-46681

On August 14, 2022, Deputy Aley responded to the 2700 block of Diamond Court in St. Leonard, for the reported property destruction. The complainant advised an unknown suspect (s) placed an explosive device in the victim’s metal mailbox causing it to explode around midnight. No injuries were reported. The estimated value of the damaged property is $150.

Theft: 22-45492

On August 8, 2022, DFC R. Shrawder received report of a theft. The complainant advised her purse was left on the North Beach Boardwalk and when the victim returned to retrieve it, the purse and its contents had been stolen. The estimated value of stolen property is $75.

Theft: 22-45814

On August 10, 2022, Deputy Huy responded to the 4300 block of Dalrymple Road in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between 6 p.m. on Aug. 9 and 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 10, an unknown suspect (s) stole several pieces of lawn equipment and tools from the bed of a work truck parked outside the residence. A gas pruner, a leaf blower, and two Skilsaws were among the stolen items. The estimated value of the stolen property is $1250.00.

ARRESTS

On August 9, 2022, Senior Deputy Flynt was conducting a patrol check at the Wawa in Prince Frederick and observed a vehicle pull into the gas pumps with no lights on. Deputy Flynt proceeded to check the welfare of the driver, after being parked at the pumps for over an hour.

The driver, Michael David Warren, II, 26 of Shady Side, MD, was found asleep in the driver’s seat. In plain view, a glass smoking device and a green leafy substance were observed. A vehicle search revealed several smoking devices, a zip lock baggie containing a white powdery substance, a yellow package containing suspected marijuana, three individual bags of marijuana weighing approximately one ounce each, and one clear Zip-lock bag of marijuana, weighing approximately 8 grams.

Warren was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, CDS:Possession of Marijuana 10 GM+, CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics, and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

On August 8, 2022, Senior Deputy Flynt responded to the Safeway located at 80 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, for the reported trespassing. Contact was made with Marci Bethany Pitt, 26 of Prince Frederick, MD, who was previously trespassed indefinitely from the property. Pitt was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with Trespassing: Private Property.