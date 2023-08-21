Calvert County Deputies Visit The Grapevine Early Learning Center

Credit: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On August 21, 2023, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Operations Team (SOT), K9, and Support Services Units (SSU), visited the Grapevine Early Learning Center to educate students about their jobs and law enforcement.

“Deputies had the pleasure of presenting to students about their important role in law enforcement and in our community,” the Sheriff’s Office stated in a post. “Students had the opportunity to explore the agency’s armored BearCat and hop on one of the BMW Motorcycles…Thank you Grapevine for having us and for providing a foundation of education for our youth and future deputies!”

According to the post, M/DFC Burgraff and his partner K9 Remi gave children a K9 demonstration and gifted students with K9 trading cards to take home.

