Calvert County Designates April 2023 As Month Of The Young Child

PRINCE FREDRICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners designated April 2023 as Month of the Young Child.

In conjunction with the National Association for the Education of Young Children, many Calvert County organizations, including the Interagency Council for Families and Children, Calvert County Early Childhood Advisory Council, the Calvert County Family Daycare Association and the Calvert County Childcare Director’s Network, work to promote and inspire high-quality early childhood experiences for our youngest citizens during the period of their most rapid brain development.

The future of our community depends upon the quality of early childhood experiences provided to our young children and the Board of County Commissioners commends all child-serving organizations for consistently demonstrating superior initiative, leadership ability, support and commitment to the children in our communities, thereby strengthening families and improving outcomes for Calvert County children.

Citizens are encouraged to support the needs of the young children in our community.