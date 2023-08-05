Calvert County Designates August 2023 As National Black Business Month

Front row, from left to right: Edsel Brown; Randi Parker; Cynthia Thorne-Carter; Keith Gross; Roseanna Vogt; Detris Pickeral; Yomi Badmus-Mumuni; Leonna Charles; Julie Oberg.

Back row, from left to right: Commissioner Catherine Grasso; Commissioner Mike Hart (Vice President); Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President); Commissioner Todd Ireland; Commissioner Mark Cox Sr.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners designated August 2023 as National Black Business Month. As local governments, chambers of commerce and business associations throughout Maryland continue working towards inclusion, empowerment and support for Black-owned enterprises, citizens are encouraged to support Black-owned businesses in their communities and pause to reflect on the numerous contributions of Black entrepreneurs in our county.

National Black Business Month was founded in 2004 by Frederick E. Jordan Sr. and John William Templeton to recognize the successes, milestones and historical progress of Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs throughout the country and encourage their continued growth and development. Calvert County is home to Black-owned businesses that provide family-supporting jobs and careers to residents throughout the county, serving as a driving force for the Calvert County Minority Business Alliance.

In the United States, there are approximately 2 million Black-owned businesses which, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, account for about 10% of U.S. businesses and 30% of all minority-owned businesses. Nearly 32% of Black-owned businesses are in health care and 35% of Black-owned businesses are women-owned.