From left to right: Commissioner Mike Hart (Vice President); Commissioner Catherine Grasso; Megan Vanucci; Crystal Curtis; Katherine Stone; Commissioner Mark Cox Sr.; Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President); Commissioner Todd Ireland.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners designated May 2023 be known as Ehlers-Danlos Syndromes and Hypermobility Spectrum Disorders Awareness Month.

Ehlers-Danlos syndromes (EDS) are a group of 13 heritable connective tissue disorders that affect at least 1 in 5,000 individuals worldwide. Hypermobility spectrum disorders (HSD) are connective tissue disorders that cause joint hypermobility, instability, injury and pain. Each type of EDS has its own set of symptoms, but some are seen across all types including joint hypermobility, skin hyperextensibility and tissue fragility; other HSD symptoms are often displayed as fatigue, headaches, GI problems and autonomic dysfunction.

There is no cure for any type of EDS or HSD, therefore these conditions are managed by addressing the symptoms. People with these conditions often require multiple providers in different specialties to manage their care; however, access to professionals who are knowledgeable about EDS and HSD is limited. Lack of awareness about EDS and HSD across the world stands in the way of the diagnosis, management and research of these conditions. Increased awareness by both medical professionals and the general public can help improve the lives of people living with EDS and HSD.

Citizens are urged to learn more about EDS and HSD, and to extend appreciation to all who are committed to educating and increasing awareness of these disorders.