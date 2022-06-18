Mr. Pieretti and Ms. Penix

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) educators Jayme Pieretti and Nicole Penix were recognized as outstanding social studies educators by the Maryland Council for Social Studies (MDCSS).

Mr. Pieretti, Huntingtown High School, Social Studies Core Lead and Government teacher was recognized as the Secondary Social Studies Teacher of the Year.

His commitment to understanding learner variability and meeting the needs of all his learners. Jayme’s work with Universal Design for Learning and the Maryland Writers Project are among the professional learning experiences that enable him to be a great teacher and a great instructional leader as well.

According to MDCSS president Kim Eggborn, “Mr. Pieretti is an outstanding educator and immensely deserving of this honor.”



Ms. Penix was named Outstanding Social Studies Instructional Leader. As a first year CCPS Social Studies Learning Specialist, Nicole is dedicated to learning both the elementary social studies framework and the English Language Arts (ELA) literacy standards.

She became acquainted with ELA materials of instruction and identified connections with social studies content. Currently, she is writing social studies curriculum for grades 1-4 to ensure that teachers will have quality curriculum and new resources for the 2022-23 school year.

Ms. Eggborn shared, “Ms. Penix is doing in a single year what often takes districts several years to complete. Clearly her work ethic and dedication are extraordinary.”

The Maryland Council for Social Studies is Maryland’s affiliate to the National Council for Social Studies and is tasked with supporting and advocating for social studies teachers and students throughout Maryland.