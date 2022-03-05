PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On Friday morning, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Col. Dave McDowell and Calvert County State’s Attorney Bob Harvey were LIVE on Star 98.3 FM with T-Bone and Heather to discuss the proposed legislation to change the penalty for Violation of Maryland Traffic Article 21-904b1 Fleeing and Eluding (Attempts by Driver to Elude Uniformed Police by Failing to Stop Vehicle.

Citizens are encouraged to contact their local delegate or senator and ask them to support this bill: Maryland Traffic Article 21-904b1.

