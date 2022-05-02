PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), administered by the Calvert County Department of Community Resources, is closed to new applications. Due to limited funding, Calvert County Government closed ERAP to new applications to process pending applications.

All remaining funds will be used to make payments to approved high-priority ERAP applicants who have demonstrated evidence of recent COVID-19-related financial impact. Approved applicants received formal notification of approval from Calvert County Government. Households that have previously submitted an ERAP application can contact their designated case manager at LifeStyles of Maryland, Inc., or Southern Maryland Tri-County Community Action Committee, Inc., for updates on their application’s status.

Applying does not guarantee approval for ERAP assistance. All applications are reviewed to ensure they meet eligibility criteria and are subject to the availability of funding at the time of processing. Residents should continue to make utility and rental bill payments as able to prevent eviction and utility shutoffs.

Although the ERAP program is closed to new applications at this time, residents may be eligible for other programs. Residents may contact the following agencies for other types of financial assistance and referral:

Calvert County Department of Social Services: 443-550-6900

LifeStyles of Maryland, Inc.: 301-609-9900 or 1-866-293-0623

Southern Maryland Tri-County Community Action Committee, Inc.:

301-274-4474

301-274-4474 Maryland Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP): apply online at https://dhs.maryland.gov/office-of-home-energy-programs/low-income-household-water-assistance-program/

Maryland Housing & Energy Assistance: apply online at https://mymdthink.maryland.gov/home (scroll down to the “Housing & Energy Assistance” section of the page and select “Energy Assistance,” “Emergency Assistance” or “Water Assistance” to begin the application process)

ERAP updates will continue to be shared at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/RentHelp and on the Calvert County Government Facebook page.

For questions, residents may contact the Calvert County Rent Help call line at 410-535-1600, ext. 2460. Due to higher than usual call volume, residents may reach voicemail when calling for assistance and are encouraged to leave a message to have a staff member call back. Voicemail is monitored during standard business hours. When leaving a message, callers should clearly state their name, phone number and what assistance is needed. Callers should ensure their own voicemail is not full so they can receive a return call.

Calvert County began accepting ERAP applications in May 2021 to provide rent and utility assistance to Calvert County renters who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, the program has provided nearly $2.5 million in direct financial assistance and housing stability services, and served approximately 294 households. The program is funded by grant funds from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.

