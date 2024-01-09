New Public Safety Building on the corner of Main Street and Armory Road.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – In an exciting start to the new year, Calvert County Fire-Rescue-EMS has officially settled into their new location. The Calvert County government recently purchased the Calvert County Public Safety Building for $2.05 million in September 2023.

The new facility, situated at 110 Main Street, Prince Frederick, MD 20678, marks a significant milestone for the department. Conveniently located on the corner of Armory Road and Main Street, the building is easily accessible to the public.

To access the building, visitors are advised to turn into the parking lot off Armory Road, where the entrance to the building can be found. The Fire-Rescue-EMS Offices are located on the 2nd floor.

“This move is all about making our services more accessible and convenient for you, our valued volunteers and community members,” Calvert County Fire-Rescue-EMS expressed. “Your safety and well-being are our top priorities, and we are excited to continue serving you from our fantastic new home on Main Street.”

In light of the relocation, it is requested that all individuals update their records with the new address. For any inquiries or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact Calvert County Fire-Rescue-EMS at (410) 535-1600 ext. 2368.

For more information, please visit their website or contact their office directly.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com