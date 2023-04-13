Calvert County Middle Schools And Educator Honored At MASC Conference In Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. – At this year’s Maryland Association of Student Councils’ (MASC) conference, Northern Middle School (NMS) and Southern Middle School (SMS) Student Government Associations (SGA) received the Felix Simon Student Council Award for Leadership and Service. NMS and SMS were the only middle schools in Maryland that received this prestigious award.

“We are extremely proud of our student leaders who earned this achievement,” said Scott McComb, CCPS’ Supervisor of Social Studies. “We thank each of their advisors Ms. Athena Lewis and Ms. Angela Cox for their commitment and support of the SGA.”

This MASC Felix Simon Student Council Award for Leadership and Service award is presented annually to middle and high school student government groups who are committed to serving others and strive to be outstanding leaders in their school and community.

Sharon Hoetzlein-Sirman

Additionally, Huntingtown High School’s SGA Sponsor Sharon Hoetzlein-Sirman was named MASC High School Advisor of the Year. She has been the Huntingtown High School’s SGA advisor for over 10 years.

“Ms. Hoetzlein-Sirman is an extraordinary educator who inspires student leaders to make positive impacts,” shared Mr. McComb.

At the March MASC conference, student leaders and advisors from across the state of Maryland participated in leadership workshops, elected MASC officers, and learned about program updates. The conference and awards ceremony were held at the MASC Convention in Ocean City, Maryland.

All 10 of CCPS middle and high schools are members of the Maryland Association of Student Councils. To learn more about MASC, visit https://mdstudentcouncils.org/.