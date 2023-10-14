Calvert County Navy Vet Encourages Young Veterans To Share Their Stories

Credit: Jenna Carlton

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – Jenna Carlton, known as “The Millennial Veteran”, served as an Aerographer’s Mate in the Navy from 2013-2017 and deployed on the aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman. During her internship at the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and after visiting her local American Legion, she realized she wasn’t seeing any younger veterans. That’s when she knew she had to get involved. So she created an online community.

“I decided to highlight younger veterans through a podcast. I knew it would be a great way to showcase how the newest veterans are continuing their service,” Carlton told The BayNet.

Carlton shares her “Vets Chat” podcast through her Instagram page, @themillennialveteran. She also has a Facebook group called “The Millennial Veterans“ where veterans of all generations support one another.

Most recently she published The Veteran Workbook, a resource dedicated to supporting the mental and emotional health of veterans in their civilian life. It is a journal-style book, to put the pen in the hand of the veteran; to help them reflect on their service, define who they are today, create structure in their life, and plan for the future.

Credit: Jenna Carlton

“After leaving such a rigid and unique culture of the military, the workbook can help veterans navigate the next chapter of their lives. I felt extremely lost when I got out and I want all veterans to know that it is completely normal and they are not alone.”

The workbook is available on Amazon for $9.99. She also offers a 25% discount to non-profits or veteran organizations that want to use this workbook as a resource for those they serve.

Credit: Jenna Carlton

If any young veterans in Calvert County would like to share their military story or want to get involved locally, email themillennialveterans@gmail.com.

Credit: Jenna Carlton

