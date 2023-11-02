Calvert County Office On Aging Offers “Stepping On” Program To Reduce Falls In Older Adults

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Department of Community Resources, Office on Aging, is excited to announce they are resuming the “Stepping On” falls prevention program.

The Office on Aging will offer the seven-week workshop on Tuesdays, Nov. 7 through Dec. 19, 2023, from 1-3 p.m., at Calvert Pines Senior Center located at 450 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. This two-hour class will offer insight on identifying and removing fall hazards inside and outside of your home; how vision, hearing, medication and footwear affect your risk of falling; and provide information on strength exercises and how to get your footing back after a fall.

One in four older adults has a fall each year according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Falls can lead to injury and death, but the risk can be minimized. The Stepping On program has been researched and proven to reduce falls by 31%.

For more information and to register for Stepping On, contact Program Manager Kristy Owen at 410-535-4606, ext. 8751, or by email at Kristy.Owen@CalvertCountymd.gov. This program is designed specifically for people age 60 and older who have fallen or have fears of falling. This program is not designed for older adults who use a walker or wheelchair full-time, have dementia or cognitive impairments.

