PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Due to severe cold temperatures forecast for Calvert County, the Department of Public Safety has issued an animal safety alert beginning Sunday, Jan. 14 through Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. Animal owners or custodians are required to provide the following protections for the duration of the alert:

Dogs and cats should be brought inside to protect them from the extreme cold. If indoor accommodations are not possible, you must provide them with free access to a solid structure that is properly insulated and is set against the prevailing winds to allow the animals to maintain their core body temperature.

Livestock and farm animals are required to have free access to protection from the weather that allows animals to maintain their core body temperature.

Livestock must have access to additional food to allow animals to recover from the loss of calories due to the cold temperatures.

All animals outdoors must be continually monitored for signs of distress. Signs of distress can include but is not limited to excessive shivering, lethargy/weakness, visible discomfort and/or frostbite. Animals exhibiting signs of distress should be brought indoors immediately or be provided with additional items such as blankets, straw or other insulating materials.

All animals must have access to clean, unfrozen water at all times. This can be achieved though proper use of heated water bowls or tank heaters or by frequently monitoring the water supply.

Any person in violation of the requirements set forth in this alert may be subject to enforcement, which could include fines up to $1,000 or 30 days in jail.

To report concerns, citizens may contact the Animal Control Division at 410-535-1600, ext. 2526, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If the office is closed, reports may be made to the non-emergency line at 410-535-3491.

The Calvert County Department of Public Safety urges all citizens to take appropriate actions to ensure the safety and well-being of animals during the frigid temperatures.

