CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – The percentage of Calvert County students receiving a high school diploma remains consistently high according to data recently released by the Maryland State Department of Education. Three Maryland districts reported a 95% graduation rate and Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) was close behind with 94.74%.

The state 2021 four-year cohort dropout rate was 7.4%, which reflects a decrease from 8.3% recorded in 2020. CCPS is reporting a 3.46% 2021 dropout rate which is 46.76% below the state average.



Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent said, “The Class of 2021 will be remembered as the first class to spend more than half of their senior year in virtual instruction. Thanks to their teachers, parents, and administrators, they persevered and graduated on time.”

The graduation rate for the state of Maryland showed that more students are staying in school and receiving their high school diplomas in four years. The state four-year cohort graduation rate remained consistent and demonstrates a slight increase compared to the 2019-20 state graduation rate. The state dropout rate decreased as well.

The data will be available on the Maryland Report Card website. The Maryland School Report Card is available at https://reportcard.msde.maryland.gov.