PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.—As part of its strategic planning process launched this fall, Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) is currently conducting a district-wide survey. The survey is open to employees, parents, students, and community members without students in the District. Involvement of the entire community is important to the long-term framework for decision-making that builds upon the common values held by the CCPS community.

“Effective schools are the result of collaboration and commitment from our entire community. It is important that we hear from all our stakeholders across the County as we develop our next strategic plan,” said CCPS Superintendent Dr. Andraé Townsel. “I encourage our community to take advantage of this opportunity to help guide the future direction of our schools.”

The Strategic Plan Survey link will be available on the District and School websites until November 5, 2023. The survey offers Calvert County residents an opportunity to answer questions about their perceptions of the schools and their vision for the future of the community’s schools. The link will take participants to a third-party website and all responses will remain anonymous.

Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates (HYA), an independent research firm, is conducting the online survey. They will analyze responses and prepare a Strategic Plan report for the District to share with the community in early 2024. HYA has over 35 years of experience helping educational organizations across the nation chart a course for the future.