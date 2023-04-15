Calvert County Residents Encouraged To Sign Up For Smart911

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Public Safety encourages residents to create a free Smart911 safety profile to have vital information provided automatically to 911 call takers during an emergency. Smart911 ensures that the details you would need to tell 911 are immediately available in the event you cannot verbally provide them.

Citizens can create a safety profile for their household or business that includes any information they want 911 and emergency responders to have in the event of an emergency. When a call is received by 911, a personalized safety profile is automatically displayed to the 911 call taker. All information is optional, and citizens choose what details to include. Smart911 information is used only for emergency responses and is only made available to the 911 system and responders in the event of an emergency call in any county or town that supports Smart911.

Individuals can link both home and work addresses to their mobile phones, which can be passed on to emergency responders for a more detailed, rapid response. Additional information such as pets in the home, vehicle details, medical information, photos and emergency contacts can be added to the safety profile. Users will be reminded to confirm or update their Smart911 profile every six months in order to keep their account active.

Citizens can create a safety profile for their household at www.Smart911.com or on the Smart911 mobile app. Citizens with questions about Smart911 can contact Emergency Communications Chief Stanley Harris at 410-535-2890.