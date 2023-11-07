Calvert County Sheriff's Office Announces Speed Camera Relocation

OWINGS, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the relocation of an automated speed enforcement camera on behalf of the ‘Safety for Students Speed Enforcement Program’.

The speed enforcement camera will be located in the school zone of Mt. Harmony Elementary School located on W. Mt. Harmony Road in Owings, MD.

Automated Speed Enforcement Cameras are activated Mondays through Fridays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in designated school zones.

Violators must be traveling 12 mph over the posted speed limit for the camera to activate and a citation to be issued. A school zone speed camera violation is a $40 fine with no points. Citations are issued to the registered owner of the vehicle.

For a complete list of speed camera locations, go to the Calvert County Sheriff’s website at https://www.calvertcountymd.gov/2066/Speed-Cameras .